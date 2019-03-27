|
|
Alvina R. "Vi" Johnston
Port Huron - Alvina Rose Johnston (Vi), passed away March 24, 2019. Vi was born September 20, 1929, in
Harbor Beach, MI to the late William and Anastasia (Lemanski) Gentner. Vi married Charles Keith Johnston (Charlie), on January 27, 1951, and they proceeded to have three children.
Vi was a spunky, sassy, kind soul who loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was an avid
golfer loved playing bridge, enjoyed hunting for deals, and entertaining, but her greatest joy
came from interacting with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Surviving Vi are her children John, and Cindy (Neil) Baldwin; daughter in law Jane Johnston;sister-in-law June Gentner; grandchildren Melissa Johnston, Logan Johnston, Steve Baldwin
(Amy), and Kellie Myers (Ardie). She was preceded in death by her beloved soulmate and
husband Charles Keith; dear son, Charles Kenneth; sisters Celie Peyerk, and Florence
Cieslinski; brothers Kenneth Gentner, and Clarence Gentner; sisters in law, Martha Gentner,
Marie Johnston, Lorraine Johnston; brothers in law Chester Cieslinski, Tony Peyerk, Ken
Gilbert, Gerald Johnston, Elton Johnston; and daughter in law Karen (Snider) Johnston.
The family wishes to give special mention and a heartfelt thank you to Vi's dearest friend, Joan Stieffel, the dedicated and caring staffs at River Bend Assisted Living, Sanctuary At Mercy Village, and Grace Hospice. The love and care of the family and Vi got from them over several years is amazing.
The family honors the memory of Alvina and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials suggested to Grace Hospice Foundation or the ().
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019