Alyce K. Brueckman
Alyce K. Brueckman

Port Huron - Alyce Kathleen Brueckman, 72, passed away November 15, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born March 26, 1948 in Pontiac to the late Gwendolyn and James Gregg.

Alyce is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Richard Brueckman; her daughter, Alycia (Randy) Shagena; her son, James (Amy) Brueckman; grandchildren, Riley, Ally and McKenzie Shagena; sister, Diane (Charles) Prior; brothers-in-law Doug (Theresa) Brueckman, Michael Brueckman and Robert (Angel) Brueckman; sisters-in-law, Judy (Steve) Smith and Debbie Brueckman; and many nieces and nephews that she held dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Lawrence Brueckman.

Alyce's family was her whole world. Everyone she met got to hear her proudly and unabashedly talk about her children and grandchildren. She was most frequently seen at sporting events, plays and concerts with her granddaughters, where she always cheered for them loudly. She loved to take them shopping for holidays and out to lunch. She was a devout Christian that loved God and always put her faith first. She was extremely giving and could not stand to see any child go without. She would take name after name off the giving tree at church and would not stop until every child on the list had a gift.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at Faith Lutheran Church.

The family asks that any memorials be directed to Faith Lutheran Church to be used towards the purchase of gifts for Christmas for families in need or Blue Water Hospice.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Alyce was a very special lady that I enjoyed talking to at church. Prayers for comfort and peace for her family. She's going to be missed .
Kathy Weaver
Acquaintance
