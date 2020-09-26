Amanda B. Charles
Eastpointe - Amanda Beatrice Charles, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She was born in Minter, Alabama on March 19, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Willie Mae Charles.
Amanda worked for 26 years at Port Huron Area School District as a cook. She was a faithful church member and served as a Sunday school teacher, superintendent, in the choir, and many other positions at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She loved to sing, cook, travel, and spend precious time with family.
Amanda is survived by her sons, Paul (Renee) Charles and Chris (Loraine) Charles; grandchildren, Anthony (Tara) Stokes, Marcia Stokes, Paul (Star) Charles Jr, Mandy Charles, Melaine Charles, Jessie Schultz, Chiane Charles, Ahissa Harris, Maurice Doxtator, and Lonnie Doxtator; great-grandchildren, Tiana Stokes, Tyshawn Workman, Tayla Stokes, Ziara Charles, Tori Stokes, Na'Zya Lemoen, Selvin Lemoen III, Anthony Stokes III, Robert Charles, Ta'Kari Lemoen, Nevaeh Jordan, Stephone Jordan Jr., Alannah Brown, Rina Charles, Kayla Doxtator, Haden Doxtator, Hope Doxtator, Georgina Doxtator, Leo Doxtator, Eli Doxtator, Gary Doxtator, Lorraine Doxtator, and Margaret Doxtator.
Cousin, Essiah Harris; aunt, Luvenia Martin; as well as special friends, Ida Bell Kidd, Doris Knight, Bessie Mae Moncrief, Anita Jamison, and Leana Hayes.
Special Thanks to cousins, Collen Phillips and Sean Dupree.
Preceding Amanda in death are her parents, Robert and Willie Mae Charles.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visiting starting at 12:00 p.m. at Restoration Christian Community Church - 3201 Gratiot Avenue, Port Huron, MI 48060. A repass will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted.
Pallbearers will be Paul Charles Jr, Anthony Stokes, Ashley White, Ronald Edwards, Johnny Valentine, and Paul Charles Sr.
Memorial are suggested to "Wishes of the family".
