Anatoly "Tony" Puchlak
Anatoly "Tony" Puchlak

Croswell - Anatoly "Tony" Puchlak, age 81, of Croswell, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was born on May 11, 1939 in Marlette to the late Andrew and Anasthasia Puchlak.

Tony graduated from Yale High School in 1958. He retired from General Motors as an Industrial Electrician in 1991. Tony enjoyed fishing and going up north.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Kathleen) Puchlak and niece, Tammy Puchlak.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Walter Puchlak and a nephew, Timothy Puchlak.

Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

There will be a graveside memorial held in the spring.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
