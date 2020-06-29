Andrew Anthony Zarkowski
Marquette - Andrew Anthony Zarkowski, age 87, of Marquette, entered eternal life Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Mill Creek Assisted Living after a brief peaceful stay.
Born November 29, 1932, in Yale, Michigan, the son of Michael Joseph and Mary (Stah) Zarkowski. Andrew was raised on his family's farm and attended school there. At age 17 he proudly enlisted in the Navy, and served from 1950 until 1953 as an EN3. Following his honorable discharge, Andy married Helen Gilbert and together the couple had 4 children. The family relocated to Southern California, and Andy began to work in the newspaper industry as a printer. After retirement, Andy moved to Idaho for a short time before moving to Port Huron, Michigan and eventually to Marquette to be near his daughter in 2015. Independent, headstrong, and conservative, Andy was very proud of his country and enjoyed discussing politics and history. He was never afraid to express his opinions. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, watching sports, and he also liked to cook.
Andrew is survived by his children, Steven (Sandy) Zarkowski of Spring Lake, Andrea (Jack) Ford of Skandia, and Diane Schwartz of Appleton, WI; his grandchildren, Jenny Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Nichole Viers, Ashley (Doug) Klein; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Snowden of Port Huron; brothers, Michael Zarkowski of Florida and Frank Zarkowski of Washington State; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Zarkowski; sisters, Martha Klemp, Veronica Zarkowski, Frances Blattler, and Mary Boers; brothers, Walter Zarkowski, John Zarkowski, Stanley Zarkowski, Carl Arko, Joe Arlo.
Andy lived at Lost Creek and he talked often about his special coffee clutch friends.
Due to Covid, no services will be scheduled.
Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.