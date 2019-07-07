|
|
Andrew "Andy" Friederichs
Marine City - Andrew "Andy" Friederichs, age 87, of Marine City, passed away June 21, 2019. He was born October 17, 1931 in St. Clair to the late Adam and Mildred Friederichs.
Andy honorably served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Vogelgesang as a gunner. Andy worked for the Ludington News Company in Detroit as a truck driver/salesman for 26 years. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and the VFW. He was also a member of the Southeastern Michigan Conservation Club, where he taught duck carving. He was an accomplished duck carver and his work won many awards. Andy also enjoyed cooking, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Friederichs; step son, Lawrence Goulette; grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Goulette and Scott Goulette; great grandchildren, Penelope and Theodore Goulette; brother and sister in law, Robert and Merian Friederichs; brother in law and sister in law, Phil and Dianna Carroll, and many other dear relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Melissa Goulette.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. The family will receive visitors prior to mass from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to OLR Parish, Holy Cross Church. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 7, 2019