Andrew J. Oswald



Fort Gratiot - Andrew J. Oswald, 95, of Fort Gratiot died Monday, July 22, 2019.



He was born November 2, 1923 in Detroit to the late Andrew C. and Marguerite I. (Potts) Oswald. He married Eleanor I. Caughill in St. Stephen's church in Port Huron.



Andrew graduated from Minden City High School in 1942 and joined the U.S. Army in 1943, serving in the European Theater where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.



Andrew then graduated from Green's Barber College and owned and operated Andy's Barber Shop for many years.



Mr. Oswald is survived by his wife, Eleanor; two daughters, Diane M. Oswald and Kelly G. Clines; one granddaughter, Chandra Clines and her husband, Russel Pierrson; two great grandchildren, Alex Pierson and Abbygail Clines; two sisters, Eileen (Dr. Robert) Lohr and Rita Stoner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Kathleen and Mary Oswald; three brothers, Thomas, Earl, and Charles Oswald; two sisters, Anne Marie Oswald and Edna Hansen; and one granddaughter, Valerie Mullally.



Visitation will be from 3-8 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 in St. Edward-on-the-Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.



Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice.