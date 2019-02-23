Andrew Mark Armstead



Port Huron - Andrew Mark Armstead, 30, of Port Huron, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



He was born April 27, 1988 in Port Huron to Mark and Cynthia Armstead. He married Stephanie Olejnik on June 25, 2011 in Marysville.



Andrew was a tractor pull announcer with Sidetracked and was previously employed with Capozzo & Sons Excavating. Since childhood, Andrew had a love of farm equipment, tractors and pulling, and trains. He had an incredible photographic memory and still enjoyed Legos. Andrew loved people and was always there to lend a hand, no matter what.



He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; a son, Andrew M. Armstead Jr.; his parents, Mark and Cynthia Armstead; two siblings, Alexander Armstead and Aaron Armstead; parents-in-law, Michael and Carol Olejnik; sisters-in-law, Jessica (Tom) Gregg, Renee (Tony) Conforti and Rebecca (Andrew) Kelly; nephews, Tommy Gregg and Mac Meier; beloved aunt, Susan Theut; furry friends, Emma and Abby; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and countless friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eleanor and Raymond Theut, Helen and Harold Armstead Sr.; special cousins, Deborah Finazzo and James Quick; and his dog, Arthur.



Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A sharing service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.



Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Jr.'s college fund. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019