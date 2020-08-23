Andrew Markel
Marine City - Andrew John Markel passed away peacefully at his home on August 22nd. He was born April 25, 1923 at 6260 Arnold Road, in Marine City. Andy worked at home on the farm until he turned 18 and began his work career at Motor Valve until he was hired at Fisher-Insley Corportaion.
Andy was a World War II veteran. During the war he was stationed in Venlo, Holland as a member of the Army Air Corp and flew 27 missions. As a veteran member of the Army Air Corp, many years later he had the honor of commissioning his nephew, Keith Umlauf, at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1995: one of the highlights of his life.
He came back from the war and married the love of his life, Mary Anne Umlauf on her 21st birthday. They were married for 62 years and they raised their 4 children at the home they built together on Ward Street.
Andy was very active in the Knights of Columbus, holding titles of Grand Knight, District Deputy and Faithful Navigator but most important to him were the lifelong friendships he developed over the years. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church sand was a 1940 graduate of Holy Cross High School. He served his church in every capacity as he used to say "outside the communion rail". His dedication and commitment to help those who wished to receive a Catholic education found him serving on many committees and heading up countless fundraisers. Andy was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and could often be found delivering food with his friend, Ervin Dietlin, late into the evenings, on weekends, and as the need arose.
He is survived by his children, Kathlynn Markel, JoAnne (Tim) Otto, Jil-Anne (Paul) Essinger and his granddaughter Margaret Otto. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnne; son, David and his grandson, Joseph Otto.
He is also survived by siblings, Sister Mary Ann Markel and Margaret Westrick and brother-in-law, Robert Umlauf He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Michael Markel and Theresa Livernois and in-laws, Duke Livernois, Melvin Westrick, Roy and Pat Umlauf, Evelyn and George Sommers, Jack and Irene Umlauf, Betty and Charles Markel, Doreatha Markel, Lorraine Umlauf and Leon Umlauf.
Memorials may be directed to Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 12:00 pm noon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church with an hour of visitation prior to mass at the church. A face mask or face covering is required at church and social distancing is recommended.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit, www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com