Our community and our family lost a very special man....Uncle Chub. Honorable and charitable are perfect words to describe him. I know he will be missed by his family and many that knew him, and were blessed to have him for 97+ years... he led by example, and his daughters followed closely in his footsteps. Rest peacefully, Uncle Chub and thank you for all of your service here on earth. Much love, Sandi and Chuck.

Sandi Markel

Family