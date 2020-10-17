Angela M. LacedraNorth Street - 87, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Regency on the Lake.She was born in Carbonara, Bari, Italy on April 17, 1933, daughter of the late Luigi and Domenica (Carone) Lacedra.Angie loved shopping, dancing, and socializing with friends and family. She worked for 14 years at the Dorita Zimmer Hair Salon in Lincoln Park before Smith's Meat Packaging in Port Huron where she retired at the age of 65. Angie lived with her sister Anna for 85 years with her niece and nephew and liked reading, playing cards, gardening, and picking the fruit from the trees at her home. She enjoyed having coffee and doughnuts at Doboy Doughnuts. Angela devoted her life to everyone and always made everyone smile with her heart of gold.She is survived by her sister, Anna Werkmeister; nieces and nephew, Dr. Dina (Dr. Robert) Bauer, Linda Gibbs, Joan Pulford, and Herbert Werkmeister Jr.; great-nieces/nephews, Carissa Bauer, Jace Bauer, Julia Werkmeister, Charles Werkmeister, Jenna (John) Gibbs-Pernu, Rachel Gibbs, Jon Gibbs, Julie (Jeff) Brouhard, and Lindsey (Jeffrey) Kirsh; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Tyler Kirsh, Ava Kirsh, Miles Brouhard, Lukas Longstreet.Angela was preceded in death by her father and mother; Luigi and Domenica Lacedra; sister and brother-in-law, Michelina and Julius DiGrazia; and her brother-in-law, Herbert Werkmeister Sr.A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. The rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services and interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Port Huron.Memorials are suggested to St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.