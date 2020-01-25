|
Mrs. Angela N. Cavis
Kimball Township - Mrs. Angela N. Cavis, age 85, of Kimball Township, passed away on January 24, 2020, in Marwood Nursing and Rehab, with her family by her side.
She was born on August 12, 1934, in Manari, Greece, to the late Nicholas and Athanasia Tsoumbris.
Angela married Anthony N. Cavis on May 8, 1958, in Tripoli, Greece.
She cared mostly in life about her family and her faith. Angela loved cooking, entertaining and gardening. She and her husband, Tony, were owners and operators of Cavis Pioneer Restaurant where she treated her customers like family.
Angela is survived by her husband, Anthony N. Cavis, son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas (Carmen) Cavis of Kimball, son and daughter-in-law, James (Cheryl) Cavis of Kimball, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Costa) Buterakos of Northville, daughter, Sula (Angelo) Kafritsas of Macomb, 8 grandchildren, Angela Cavis, Tony (Lynnette) Cavis, Yanni Cavis, Christiana Buterakos, Anthony Cavis, Anna Cavis, Maria Poulos and James Poulos, sister, Georgia, sister, Thespina, brother, Demetrios and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1213 6th Street, Port Huron. Father Chrysostomos Achilleos will officiate. Burial to take place in Lakeside Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron with a Trisagion Service taking place at 7:30pm and Wednesday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am at the church.
There will be a luncheon following the funeral service in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.
Pallbearers will be Tony Cavis, Yanni Cavis, Anthony Cavis, Dean Cavis, Nick Voutiritsas and Tom Voutiritsas.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Sarnia.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020