North Street - Ann Marie Cleaver, 71, of North Street, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born June 27, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Wesley C. and Marie Hayward. She married Albert Cleaver on May 17, 1969 in Port Huron.

Mrs. Cleaver was a member of the first graduating class of Port Huron Northern High School in 1966. She was a bus driver with the Port Huron Area School District for 30 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 35 years and an active member and part of the youth mission team at St. John's United Church of Christ. Ann loved flowers, gardening and working in her yard. She was an excellent traveling companion on many family road trips and especially enjoyed visiting Tobermory, Ontario.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Albert; three daughters, Stephanie (Brian) Chisholm, Michelle (Michael) Thompson and Laurie (Jeff) Maxon; nine grandchildren, Darell, Alex, Derek, Wesley, Shelby, Amanda, Corey, Jay and Emiley; eight great grandchildren, Nathan, Jack, Josie, Killian, Millie, Joy, Easton and Wyatt; two brothers, Chip (Nancy) Hayward and Dr. Marshall ( Dr. Chi-Mi) Hayward; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in St. John's United Church of Christ with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Dr. Richard Hotchkin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. John's Youth Mission Trip 2020.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit

pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
