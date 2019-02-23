Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Green


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Marie Green Obituary
Ann Marie Green

Marysville - Ann Marie Green, 55, of Marysville, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

She was born December 26, 1963 in Port Huron to the late J. Fred and Mary Alice Cleaver. She married Michael F. Green on September 12, 1987 in St. Christopher Catholic Church.

Ann was a 1982 graduate of Marysville High School and later graduated from Ferris State College of Dental Hygiene. She worked as a dental hygienist and was passionate about caring for her patients. She enjoyed growing flowers, feeding the birds and making her yard beautiful. She loved being around the water, swimming and boating. She loved her family, but most of all, she enjoyed being a mother.

She is survived by her husband, Michael F. Green; two daughters, Allyson (Walter) Green - Bayne and Lindsey Green; two brothers, Greg (Valerie) Cleaver and Douglas (Lynn) Cleaver; many nieces and nephews; many cousins; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her beloved Golden Retriever, Bo.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Green will lie in state at St. Christopher Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Clair County Community Mental Health or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.

For guest book and information, please visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now