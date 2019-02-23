Ann Marie Green



Marysville - Ann Marie Green, 55, of Marysville, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



She was born December 26, 1963 in Port Huron to the late J. Fred and Mary Alice Cleaver. She married Michael F. Green on September 12, 1987 in St. Christopher Catholic Church.



Ann was a 1982 graduate of Marysville High School and later graduated from Ferris State College of Dental Hygiene. She worked as a dental hygienist and was passionate about caring for her patients. She enjoyed growing flowers, feeding the birds and making her yard beautiful. She loved being around the water, swimming and boating. She loved her family, but most of all, she enjoyed being a mother.



She is survived by her husband, Michael F. Green; two daughters, Allyson (Walter) Green - Bayne and Lindsey Green; two brothers, Greg (Valerie) Cleaver and Douglas (Lynn) Cleaver; many nieces and nephews; many cousins; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her beloved Golden Retriever, Bo.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Mrs. Green will lie in state at St. Christopher Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Clair County Community Mental Health or the Blue Water Area Humane Society.



For guest book and information, please visit karrersimpson.com. Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019