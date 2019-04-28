|
|
Anna Dandron
Marine City - Anna Dandron, beloved mother, grandmother & great grandmother went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Detroit on September 27, 1930 to the late Carl & Martha Ladensack.
On June 30, 1962 she married her best friend Robert W Dandron in St Clair, MI. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2006.
She worked at Sunrise Convenience Store in Marine City for 12 years during her life, and was enjoyed by many customers. She was a kind & loving woman whose passion was her family, both immediate & extended. She very much loved her brothers & sisters, many nieces & nephews, but her heart went to her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. There was nothing she would not do for them.
Some of her greatest pleasures were sitting on her front porch having conversations with people walking by & spending time with her brother Carl before his death in 2016. Being with her brother Carl was very dear to her. In her earlier years she loved to paint & decorate cakes for which she took a painting class at SC4 with daughter Martha & a private cake decorating class with nephew Roy. She loved people & they loved her back…
She is survived by her children Gerri (Stephen) Kuecken , Paul (Diane) Dandron, Martha (Melvin) McDaniel, grandchildren Jacob (Rachel) Kuecken, Margarate Still , Edward Dandron Jr., Jessica (Kenneth) Skinner, Melissa (Andre) Howes, Jonathon (Caesey Marks) McDaniel ., great grandchildren Emma, Livia & Ava Kuecken, Gralyn Still, Abraham & Cornelius Skinner & Ivadelle (Ivy) Marks, beloved brother August (Carole) Ladensack, plus many nieces, nephews & special friend Rosanne (daughter Lauren) Myers.
She was preceded in death by husband Robert, stepson Edward Dandron Sr., sisters Dorothy (Pat) Sumner, Mary (Roy) Griffor, Clara(Dan) Lipa, brothers Duane (Mary) Ladensack, Carl ( Lois) Ladensack, Joseph (Regina) Ladensack, John Ladensack, George Ladensack, & good friend Anne Jubinville .
Visiting hours are 2-4pm & 6-8pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 4061 St Clair Hwy, East China, MI 48054. Service will be said from 7:30-8:00pm.
A memorial spaghetti luncheon will be held in her honor, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the China Township Hall, 4560 Indian Trail, China Township, MI. @ 12:00pm. All are welcomed to attend. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019