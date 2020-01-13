Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp, MI
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
Anna Jane Zimmer Macklem


1920 - 2020
Anna Jane Zimmer Macklem Obituary
Anna Jane Zimmer Macklem

St. Clair - Anna Jane Zimmer Macklem, age 99, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of St. Clair, passed away January 12, 2020. Anna was born October 3, 1920 to the late William and Anna Moser. On September 13, 1947 she married Nicholas Zimmer, he preceded her in death March 11, 1986. She later married William T. Macklem on February 6, 1998 and was predeceased by him on September 22, 2011. Anna enjoyed spending time with her friends playing cards.

She is survived by her children; Carolyn (Jesse) Parker, Nicholas Zimmer Jr. of Colorado and William (Linda) Zimmer; son in law, Dennis (Beth) Melczarczyk; daughter in law, Marilyn Zimmer; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son, John Zimmer and daughter, Diane Melczarczyk.

A funeral mass will be held Friday January 17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Friday 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to mass. A rosary recital will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the . To leave a message of comfort visit

www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020
