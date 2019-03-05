|
Anna "Maxine" Newton
Lexington - Anna "Maxine" Newton, age 90, a resident of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019.
She was born on April 11, 1928 in Lexington Twp., a daughter of the late George and Mary (Hykes) McDonald. Maxine married Leland Newton on June 5, 1948 in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church in Lexington Twp. Leland passed away on Sept. 8, 2014.
Maxine worked for many years as a cook at Croswell-Lexington Schools and as a greeter at the Pomeroy Funeral Home. She was a long time member at the Lexington United Methodist Church and volunteered in many capacities. Maxine enjoyed playing cards and camping with friends and family. She was a wonderful wife and mother and loved taking care of her family.
Surviving are her children, Ronald (Roberta) of New Haven, Sharon (Gilbert) Orris of Lexington, Dennis (Connie) of North Street, and Wanda Bennatts of Croswell; a sister, Faye (George) Moran of Applegate, sister in law, Marion Walding of Lexington, and brother in law, Warren (Shirley) Newton of Traverse City; grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Newton, Cory (Raelene) Newton, Trevor (Tenelle) Newton, Duane Orris, Shelly Blakeley, Brenda (A.J.) Weakland, Stephanie (Jason) McTevia, and Monica (Jamie) McConnell; 21 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother in law and sister in law Melvin and Sarah Newton, brother in law, Ralph Harneck, and brother in law Bill Walding.
Visitation will be from 2-9 P.M. on Wednesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday at the funeral home, with visiting from 10-11 A.M. Rev. Susan Youmans of the Lexington United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in the Lexington Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington United Methodist Church.
www.pomneroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2019