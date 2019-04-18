Anna Tompert



Port Huron - Anna M. "Ann" Tompert, 101, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her home.



She was born January 11, 1918 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Florence Bakeman



Mrs. Tompert graduated from Siena Heights University in Adrian Michigan. She was an accomplished author and writer, publishing over 50 children's books. She was very supportive of numerous civic organizations in the area and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.



She leaves behind many dear friends, including her devoted caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Tompert and two sisters; Roseley Pyszora and Florence Davis.



Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of service. Deacon Tim Maxwell will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019