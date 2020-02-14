|
Anna Yaschen
Marine City - Anna Yaschen, age 87, of Marine City, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 with family by her side. She was born February 28, 1932 to the late Joseph and Helen Ponus. She married John Yaschen on June 24, 1950 in Detroit. Anna enjoyed spending time in Grindstone City camping with her family and "grand-dogs". She liked watching her birds, squirrels, and chipmunks, driving Grandma's Limo", her 1984 Buick Park Avenue, and keeping to her Polish heritage by making golumpkis.
Anna was a kind soul who cared for any and all life. She was seen as just "Grandma" or "Busha" to the neighborhood and all of her grandchildren's friends. She always made anyone feel welcome and enjoyed telling stories of her youth.
Anna is survived by her husband of 69 years, John; children, Linda (Gerald) Hyden, Joseph Yaschen, MaryAnn Marcinkowski, and Annette Bell; grandchildren, Selena (Scott) Osterland, Dave (Janel) Marlatt, Jeannie Yaschen, Adam (Kristal) Marcinkowski, and Jason Bell; great grandchildren, Mattison and Kaden Marlatt and Jordan Osterland.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Radomski, and grandson, Joseph C. Yaschen "JoJo".
A funeral service will be Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Monday, February 17 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Following service interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. Memorials are suggested to . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com. A special thank you to McLaren Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020