Annabel Victoria (O'Hare) Kinnee
Annabel Victoria (O'Hare) Kinnee passed away unexpectedly November 18, 2020.
She was born August 11, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Peter Ethelbert and Mary (McDonald) O'Hare.
Her life was a joyous one filled with love of family, Irish humor and passion for the arts.
As a child, she and her older sisters would amuse audiences as "The O'Hare Girls" - playing six-hand piano and performing traditional Celtic dance in authentic costumes. Annabel was known as the "red-headed imp" with the delightful freckles and cheery smile.
It was at St. Stephen High School where this vivacious red-head caught the eye of Floyd Kinnee, Jr. To be sure he was up to her standards, Annabel taught her beau the importance of trust. She took the blindfolded sailor for a walk through the park. True to her light-hearted personality, she held Floyd's hand and led him directly into a tree. Boom! They were inseparable.
In 1946, Annabel married her high school sweetheart when he returned from WWII. Throughout his time in the US Navy, Floyd kept a photograph of her and a handkerchief imprinted with her red lipstick kiss. Annabel and Floyd were blessed with six sons and one daughter. They celebrated nearly 67 years together until Floyd's death in 2013.
If raising seven children wasn't enough to be proud of, Annabel also worked with her son, Richard, for more than 40 years establishing Proper Framing Art Gallery in Port Huron. Another moment of pride was as Grand Marshall in the 1992 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Her joy was seeing her children and grandchildren as successful adults. (As proof of her humor, if you asked Annabel about her "pride and joy", she was known to show the photograph she kept in her wallet of the cleaning products.)
She is survived by her sons, Floyd III (Gale Murray), Thomas (Carla), Michael (Genevieve Johnson), John (Nancy), Richard (Jill) and daughter Patricia Kinnee; sisters, Joan Murray, Victoria (Bill) Hinkle; brother, Patrick (Lil) O'Hare; and sister-in-law, Meredith O'Hare Schmidt; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Amos Kinnee Jr.; her son, Stephen Paul Kinnee; sisters, Margaret and Mary; and brothers, Burt and Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary/McCormick Catholic Academy. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com