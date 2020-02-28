|
|
Anne E. "Beth" Galan
Port Huron - Anne Elizabeth "Beth" Galan, 97, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
She was born November 2, 1922 in White Rock, Michigan to the late George and Jenny Lindsay.
Beth was an avid gardener, animal lover, enjoyed reading and donating books to the St. Clair County Library.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Anthony; a daughter, Katherine Galan; two sons, Mark and John Galan; two grandchildren, Kellie Galan (Michael Hobgood) and Kyle Galan (Allison May).
Private family services have been held.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020