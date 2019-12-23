|
Annie L. Jemison
Port Huron - Annie Lillian Jemison, 90, of Port Huron, died Saturday, December 21, 2019.
She was born June 29, 1929 in Fayette, Alabama.
Annie was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She is survived by four children, Jacarthur "Jake" Brothers, Mary Jemison Edwards, Charlie Jemison, and Helen Fleming; four step-children, Eddie Jemison, Jewall Graham, Chester Jemision, and Amy Hunter; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charlie Jemison; two daughters, Della Brothers and Ivie Caine; and two step-sons, Gene and Bobby Jemison.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00, Noon on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. The Reverend Carl Miller will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019