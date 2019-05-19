|
|
Anthony Dewey Mabrey
Fort Gratiot - 65, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his loving family after many months of health struggles.
He was born in Tennessee on September 22nd, 1953, the son of Dewey Mabrey and Rosalie (Howard) Gonder.
Anthony married Cathy Simmons on June 6, 1982.
Tony was a 25+ year member, past Master, and continued Officer of Pine Grove Lodge # 11 F. & A. M. He was also a member of the Noruh Grotto, Port Huron. He worked as a broker for over 30 years and traveled all over the world meeting new people. Tony found great joy working with his friend Stu Bass in "The Splinter Shop" making various products out of wood. He and Stu built anything anyone wanted. He was a passionate man and enjoyed every moment of life which included lots of time spent with his family. Even through times of being sick, Tony found the strength to not miss a Daddy Daughter Dance with his granddaughter. He leaves behind a beautiful family, that for eternity will cherish every memory that was made with this wonderful man.
Surviving in addition to his wife Cathy is his mother, Vivian Rosalie Gonder of Indiana; two sons, Tony II (Laura) Mabrey of Florida and Edward (Rebecca) Payne of Port Huron; daughters, Laurie (Paul) Brangan and Nicole (John) Graham; grandchildren, Brandon, Hailey, Anthony III, Derek, Brandy, Logan, Alyssa, Makayla, Alex, Michael, Justin, Savannah; siblings, Sharon Wardrip, Pam Hettlinger, Sandra Florin, and Brad Mabrey; lifelong friends, Stu and Lynn Bass; brother-in-law, Doug Simmons; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceding Anthony in death is his father, Dewey B. Mabrey, and son, Ron Payne.
The family honors the memory of Anthony and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron, Michigan. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Memorial are suggested to the Marysville Masonic Lodge #498.
For information and guestbook, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019