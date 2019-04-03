|
|
Anthony Gary Lachon
Clio - LACHON, Anthony Gary - of Clio, age 72, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at McLaren-Flint Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at O'Guinn Family Funeral Home in Clio, Michigan. The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the family for future designation.
Anthony was born August 18, 1946 in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Anthony and Pauline (Sopha) Lachon. He grew up in Port Huron, Michigan and graduated from Port Huron High School with the class of 1964. Anthony graduated from Western Michigan University in 1969 with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. On October 28, 1994 he married Susan Adamek in Tennessee. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he worked for the State of Michigan as a Social Worker with 25 years of service. Anthony also served as a Substitute Teacher with the Clio Public Schools. He was a member of the Trinity Assembly of God and was on the Praise Team. Anthony was a Master Gardener, liked sports, and going to the Institute of Arts and Music. He also enjoyed working in his yard, car racing, and had a car collection of his own.
Surviving are: Wife, Susan; Step Children, Edris (Emil) Lovec, Aaron Liniarski, Annah (Gabe) Orban; Step Grandchildren, Conner Shaw, MacKenna Shaw, Kate Orban, Belle Orban; Siblings, Gregory (Janet) Lachon, Barbara (Ken) Dusablon, Mary (Al) Cugietta, Nancy Vennettilli; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother in law, Ernie Vennettilli. Please sign our guestbook or share an online condolence with the family at www.oguinnfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019