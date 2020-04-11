|
Anthony J. Galan
Port Huron - Anthony John "Tony" Galan, 99, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born January 1, 1921 in Detroit to the late Francis and Wanda Galazka, and was a 75-year resident of Port Huron.
Tony graduated Sweetest Heart of Mary High School in Detroit. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He was a masonry contractor, working on schools, public works and other construction in the Port Huron area. Tony was a past member of the American Legion and the Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Union Local. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish.
He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Galan; two sons, Mark and John Galan; two grandchildren, Kellie Galan (Michael Hobgood) and Kyle Galan (Allison May). He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Elizabeth "Beth" Galan on February 26, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial was in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020