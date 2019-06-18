Anthony J. Leone



Port Huron - Anthony Joseph Leone, 89, of Port Huron, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.



He was born July 11, 1929 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Antonio and Rosa Leone. He married Betty L. Thom. She preceded him in death on June 24, 1996.



Anthony served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant in the Korean War. He was employed by Ford Motor Company for 42 years. He loved watching sports, especially baseball.



He is survived by his children, Laurie (Richard) Breuier and T.J. Leone; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm.



Anthony will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Mariannhill Missionary in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. The Reverend Raymond Lucasinsky will officiate.



Burial will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.



Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, or the ARC of St. Clair County.



For guest book and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary