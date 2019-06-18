Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mariannhill Missionary
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mariannhill Missionary
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Leone


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony J. Leone Obituary
Anthony J. Leone

Port Huron - Anthony Joseph Leone, 89, of Port Huron, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was born July 11, 1929 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Antonio and Rosa Leone. He married Betty L. Thom. She preceded him in death on June 24, 1996.

Anthony served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant in the Korean War. He was employed by Ford Motor Company for 42 years. He loved watching sports, especially baseball.

He is survived by his children, Laurie (Richard) Breuier and T.J. Leone; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm.

Anthony will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Mariannhill Missionary in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. The Reverend Raymond Lucasinsky will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.

Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, or the ARC of St. Clair County.

For guest book and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now