Anthony J. Phillips
Marysville - Anthony "Tony" James Phillips, 42, of Marysville, died Friday, March 15, 2019.
He was born December 7, 1976 in Port Huron to Charles and Cheryl Phillips. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fan.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Cheryl Phillips of Marysville; a sister, Patricia (Mark) McDonald of Marysville; 2 brothers, Kevin Phillips of Marysville and James (Kathy Jo) Phillips of Muskegon; five nieces; two great nieces; two great nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Doan, Nancy Jackson, Francis Phillips, and Dorothea Phillips.
Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019