Anthony N. "Tony" Cavis
Kimball Township - Mr. Anthony N. "Tony" Cavis, age 89, of Kimball Township, passed away on July 16, 2020.
He was born on November 27, 1930, in Manari, Greece, to the late Nicholas and Katherine Cavis.
Tony married Angela Tsoumbris on May 8, 1958, in Tripoli, Greece. Angela preceded him in death on January 24, 2020.
He was the owner and operator of Cavis Pioneer Restaurant with his wife, Angela. Tony loved his Detroit Tigers and was a member of the Ruby Lions Club.
Tony is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas (Carmen) Cavis of Kimball, son and daughter-in-law, James (Cheryl) Cavis of Kimball, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Costa) Buterakos of Northville, daughter, Sula (Angelo) Kafritsas of Macomb, 8 grandchildren, Angela Cavis, Tony (Lynnette) Cavis, Yanni Cavis, Christiana Buterakos, Anthony Cavis, Anna Cavis, Maria Poulos and James Poulos, sister, Vasio Voutiritsas, sister and brother-in-law, Elefteria (Chris) Kateyiannis, sister and brother-in-law, Toula (George) Pappas, sister-in-law, Georgia, sister-in-law, Thespina, brother-in-law, Demetrios along with several nieces, nephews and his Pioneer family of staff, friends and customers.
He was preceded in death by his brother, George Cavis.
Funeral Services will be 11:00am Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Father Nicholas Kyritses of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Sterling Heights will officiate. Burial to take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Visiting hours will be Monday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with a Trisagion Service at 6:30pm and Tuesday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1299 Murphy Road, Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, N7S2Y7 www.sarniagoc.com
Due to the Coronavirus, masks are required to enter the funeral home.
