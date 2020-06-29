Arbrick "Billy" Wylin
Richmond Township - Arbrick "Billy" Wylin, age 96, of Richmond Township died June 27, 2020. He and his wife, Irene, were lifelong area farmers. He enjoyed antique engines, hunting, and visiting with friends and family. He is survived by his children, Alan (Kathy Cryderman) Wylin, Sandy (Lee) Storey, Christine (Bobby) Weier, Chris (Beth) Wylin, and Gail (Eric) Vann; grandchildren, Michele Hicks, Nicole Curcuru, Michael Wylin, Bryan Storey, Jason Storey, Rob Weier, Elizabeth Weier, Chris Wylin, and Shawn Wylin-Abraham; great-grandchildren Bailey Storey, Tanner Hicks, Rosario Curcuru, Kennedy Storey, Logan Wylin, Dominic Curcuru, Lane Wylin, Lily Hicks, Andrew Curcuru, Preston Arbrick Storey, Emery Weier, Cooper Abraham, Ella Weier, and Charlie Abraham. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Irene, his parents, Peter and Martha Wylin (nee Vanlerberghe), and siblings Maurice (Yvonne), Blanche (Julius), Elza (George), Germaine (Jack), Remi (Jenny), Elisabeth, Archie (Myrtle), Helen (George) and Richard (Darlene). Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, Modetz Chapel 73919 S. Fulton St., Armada. A private funeral mass will take place on Thursday with burial taking place at 12:45 p.m. at West Berlin Cemetery on Thursday.




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
