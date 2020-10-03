1/1
Archibald E. Boman
1920 - 2020
Archibald E. Boman

Lakeport - Archibald Earl Boman, 100, of Lakeport, died Friday, October 2, 2020.

He was born July 1, 1920 in Detroit to the late Archibald and Grace Boman.

Archibald was a veteran of WWII, serving with the United States Army. He was employed as a millwright at Hancock Steel Company in Detroit for many years. He served on the planning commission and two taxation boards in Lakeport. He loved animals, nature and traveling.

He is survived by his daughter, Gloria Warren; son, Ken (Kathy) Boman; grandchildren, Sandy (Stephen) Craig, Debby Boman, Holly Boman, Kenneth "Skip" Boman, Tom (Samantha) Boman and Susan Boman; and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda; son, Dennis Michael Boman; sister, Grace Kurtz; and brother, Jack Boman.

Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
