|
|
Ardis June Scott LaPointe
Ardis June Scott LaPointe went to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020.
She was born June 9, 1931 in Grandville, MI, to Ray and Lila Scott.
She graduated from Coopersville High School in 1949. She married Robert LaPointe May 26, 1950 and they had five children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending church throughout her life.
She is survived by two daughters, Laurel Vance and Amy (Frank) Bauer, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, 3 sons, 2 granddaughters, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Smith Family Funeral Homes arranged cremation and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020