Arlene Mae Roberts
Greenwood Township - 103, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Croswell, Michigan July 7, 1916, daughter of the late Adolphus and Zella (Westbrook) Meddaugh.
Arlene Mae Meddaugh married Melvin James Roberts in Croswell April 2, 1938. Melvin passed away in 1965.
Arlene was born, raised, and proud of her time working and living on the farm. She enjoyed animals and being outdoors. She loved being with her family, gardening, playing games, and eating chocolate. She was a talent in the kitchen and made sure everyone was always fed. She cooked, baked, and could make a meal out of anything.
Surviving are her three children, Carolyn (Maurice) Desjardins of Port Huron, Edwin (Lory) Roberts of Brockway Township, Marvin Roberts of Greenwood Township; nine grandchildren, Marty (Dawn) Roberts, Julie (Paul) Klocke, Missy (Dave) Betts, Aimee (Patrick) Schneeble, Michael (Jaimee Conroy) Desjardins, Allison (Joshua) Kisskalt, Andrea (Joel) Bakos, Amanda Roberts, and Matthew Roberts; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Dothyl Wixson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and wonderful caregivers.
She was preceded in death by a son, George Roberts; infant son; sister, Marjorie Holley; and brother Arthur Meddaugh.
The family honors the memory of Arlene and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Fargo.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
For information and Guest Book
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 23, 2019