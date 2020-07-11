1/1
Arnold C. Rose
1936 - 2020
Arnold C. Rose

Arnold C. Rose passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Melbourne Beach, Florida with this family by his side.

He was born October 5, 1936, in St. Clair, Michigan to Richard and Mary Rose, the youngest of six children. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1955 to 1963. He married Patricia Taylor on May 9, 1959. He retired from the Times Herald in 1994 after 32 years of service. Arnie and Pat lived in Marysville, then in St. Clair until their retirement, then relocated to Melbourne Beach, Florida. He was a member of the Community Chapel in Melbourne Beach.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of 61 years; three daughters Michelle (Russ) Sylvester, Jill Rose and Cathy (Scott) Westbrook; four grandchildren Olivia, Alesha, Michael and Taylor; and one great-granddaughter Aiyla; sister Marilyn Rumley and sister-in-law Norma (Don) Eveningred; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters Shirlie Ellis, Phyllis Simpson and Eleanor Walker and brother Bud Rose.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home, Melbourne, Florida. A private service will be held at Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township at a later date.





Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
