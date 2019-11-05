|
|
Arnold G. "Arnie" Luciani
Marysville - Arnold Gary "Arnie" Luciani, loving husband of 56 years and father of three, passed away at the age of 80, on November 5, 2019.
Arnold, known to his family as Arnie, was born September 9, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Silvio and Flora Luciani. He married Angeline Torello on April 20, 1963 in Smiths Creek.
Arnie was raised in Kimball and attended Marysville High School where he graduated in 1957. After 32 years with Sears & Roebuck he enjoyed the next several years selling real estate with O'Connor Realty. Once Angeline retired from teaching, they enjoyed a long retirement sharing time between Florida and Michigan. Arnie enjoyed working on his property in Smiths Creek where he maintained an extensive trail system. He also enjoyed golfing and wood working. He served in the Army Reserve and was a former member of the Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Angeline; daughter, Ann Marie (Marty) Jacobs; sons Kevin (Jeanine) and Todd (Heather) Luciani; grandchildren, Tony (Nicole) Jacobs, Angela (Jim) Spadafore, Sophia, Dominic, Sylvia, Angelo, Jared, and Sydney; and great grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, Lainey, Mia, and Jaden; brother, Richard Luciani; sister, Sylvia Wolfe; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolly Nutt.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A time of sharing will be held at 8:30 p.m.
Mr. Luciani will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marysville Community Fund. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019