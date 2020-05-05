|
|
Arnold L. Rietz
Kimball Township - Age 65, passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on April
30th, 2020, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Liz Rietz, of Port Huron; his son, Lucas (Jennifer) Rietz, of Port Huron; his daughter Beth (Ryan) Warczinsky of Port Huron; his daughter Christina Rietz of Avoca; his step-children Luci and Zhon Purner of Port Huron; his grand-daughter and best bud Vivian (Lucas/Jennifer) Rietz of Port Huron; his siblings Joy (Mark) Glowdowski, Ray Rietz, Dennis Rietz, and Laura Kaddatz of Junction City, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (Bud) and Eleanor (Fuzz) Rietz of Junction City, WI. Arnie was born on November 10, 1954 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High in 1976 and received a degree from Midstate Technical College in Stevens Point, WI. His adventurous personality led him to many careers in various states, such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, and Indiana, before finally calling Michigan his home in 1997.
Arnie was known for his generous spirit and big heart, and was a friend to everyone. He left an impact on everyone that he met, and was an active member in his community. After he retired, he volunteered at a number of places, including the local hospital, Habitat for Humanity, a deer processing facility and a local apple orchard. In his free time, Arnie was an avid sports fan and loved riding bikes and golfing with his family. He loved nothing more than rooting on his Chicago Bears during a Sunday fun-day event with friends and family. He was a jack of all trades and was always the first person by your side whenever you needed help. Arnie was a beloved member of the family and was taken from us far too soon. He was loved more than words can describe and his caring spirit will live on through his family. Due to the coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date in Michigan and Wisconsin. Details will be provided in the future.
Published in The Times Herald from May 5 to May 10, 2020