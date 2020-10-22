1/1
Arsene "Tip" Gostiaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arsene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arsene "Tip" Gostiaux

East China Twp. - Arsene "Tip" Gostiaux passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 22, 2020. Tip was born on May 5,1938 in Detroit to the late Arsene and Madeline Gostiaux. Tip joined the United States Army in 1955 where he served with the Corp of Engineers in the Korean War. Upon discharge in 1959, Tip received his GED and became a skilled tool and die maker. He achieved his ultimate dream of entrepreneurship with M&G Engineering.

Tip met the love of his life, Frances Thrift, and they were wed on May 11, 1957. Together they raised three beautiful children and their family flourished.

Tip had a passion for bowling and enjoyed mentoring everyone in the sport that came across his path. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was an avid NASCAR enthusiast.

Tip is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances, sons Anthony and Gregory (Cheryl) and daughter Sharon (William) Werling. Grandchildren Sheri Mitchell, Vanessa Fraley, Rachel Grover, Lisa Gostiaux, Colette Helmbrecht, Cody Werling, and Kyle Werling. As well as six great- granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been handled through Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved