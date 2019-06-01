Arthur A. Dixon, Jr.



Port Huron - Arthur A. Dixon, Jr., 80, of Port Huron, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Lake Huron Medial Center with his family by his side.



He was born on March 11, 1939 in Stamford, Connecticut, son of the late Arthur and Florence Dixon.



Arthur married Lynne M. Snyder on September 21, 1963 in Brookfield, Ohio.



He served Honorably in the United States Air Force. Arthur retired from Port Huron Fire Department and was a truck driver for Roadway Express. He was a member of the Eagles. He enjoyed golfing, camping and spending time with his family.



Arthur is survived by his wife, Lynne Dixon of Port Huron; son and daughter-in-law, Art (Deana) Dixon of Port Huron; daughter and her fiancé, Michelle Dixon (Rich Weichsler) of Port Huron; son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Dawn) Dixon of Jeddo; five grandchildren: Corry (Robyn) Dixon, Todd Dixon, Cassie Dixon, Khristiyana Dixon and Klaus Geistert; one great-grandson, Corbyn Dixon; sister and brother-in-law, Florence (Rich) Frick of Salem, Virginia; sister, Dorothy Ann Comeau of West Brookfield, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle that raised him, Frances and Arthur Aubrey and a niece, Evelyn Frick.



A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.



Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Pallbearers will be Arthur Dixon, Paul Dixon, Klaus Geistert, Corry Dixon, Todd Dixon and Rich Weichsler.



Memorial tributes may be made to the Port Huron Fire Department.



St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard and The United States Air Force will conduct Military Honors.



Published in The Times Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2019