Arthur "Art" Collins
Kimball Township - Arthur "Art" Collins, 87, of Kimball Township, died Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He was born July 24, 1932 in Jackson, Kentucky to the late William "Sherman" and Dora Collins, and moved to Michigan at age 14.
Art proudly served in the United States Army in Korea from November 13, 1952 until March 31, 1954, when he was honorably discharged after being wounded in action on Pork Chop Hill, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He married Patricia Jean Kaercher on November 27, 1954 at their parents' home in Sparlingville, Michigan.
Art worked at the Michigan Grain Elevator for 16 years and then Mueller Brass for 25 years. He was a longtime member of Hillside Wesleyan Church, and a lifetime member of DAV Chapter # 12. Art was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and cutting trees. No tree was too big for him to climb to the top and cut to the bottom.
Art is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; two daughters, Cathy (John) Maynard and Tammy (Steve) Peters; a son, William "Bill" Collins; three grandchildren, Jason Collins (Trish Swinson), Courtney Peters (Jeremy Dove) and Matthew (Sarah) Peters; six great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Lucas, Blake, Peyton, Everhett, and Jaylee; three great-great grandchildren, Kayden, Elija and Mateo; a brother, George (Mimi) Collins; a sister-in-law, Eileen Collins; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, John W. Collins; granddaughter, Jennifer Peters; and six brothers, Robert "R.D.," Alfred "A.C.," Kelly, Ray, James, and Russell.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Hillside Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend William Kinnan Jr. and the Reverend Nate Neihof will officiate.
Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Yale. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Art's grandsons and his nephew, Joe Kaercher.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Wesleyan Church or DAV Chapter #12.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020