Arthur John Rose
Marine City - Mr. Arthur J. Rose, 86, of Marine City entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born December 15, 1933 in Detroit to the late Arthur H. and Christine Rose. Arthur graduated from Marine City Holy Cross High School in the class of 1952. He married Julie Arnold on July 17, 1954 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Mr. Rose retired from General Motors in 1994 as a supervisor in the Service Parts Department. He was active with church and the Knights of Columbus: past Parish Council President, past president of the ushers at church, past president of St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Cross Church, a past Grand Knight of the Marine City K of C, Financial Secretary for the K of C from 1962 - 2012, a 4th degree member of the Richmond Assembly and was presented with the Father of the Year Award in Marine City in 1971. Mr. Rose is survived by his beloved wife, Julie; loving children, John (Cheryl) Rose of Kimball, Sandra (Terry) Donnenworth of Fort Gratiot, Jeanne Rose-Smith of Macomb, David Rose of Marine City, Stephen (Kelly) Rose of North Carolina, Kathleen (Ed) Erb of Fort Gratiot, Robert (Colleen) Rose of Capac, Patricia (Andy) Pleune of Portland, Oregon and Michael Rose of Harrison Township; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Arthur was also preceded in death by two sons, Richard and James and a brother, Robert. A Mass of Resurrection will be held in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City at 11:00 am on Monday, September 28, 2020 with visitation an hour prior to the mass at church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be directed to St. Vincent De Paul Society Holy Cross Chapter or Holy Cross Elementary School. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com