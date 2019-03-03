|
Arthur "Art" Seymour Kuney
Fort Gratiot - Arthur "Art" Seymour Kuney, age 78, of Marysville, MI, passed away on February 28, 2019, at Sanctuary at Mercy Village.
He was born on February 12, 1941, in Adrian to Fred and Ruth (Ream) Kuney. In 1966, he married Kathy Kelly and she survives. Art attended Ferris State University, earning an Associate Degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology. He lived in Ira, MI for about 20 years before moving to the Marysville and Port Huron areas. Art co-owned the John Deere Dealership in Richmond, MI for 15 years. After selling the dealership, he began a 15-year career as a Diesel Mechanics Vocation Instructor in the Clarkston, MI school system, where he retired. Art was active for many years in the St. Clair County Farm Museum, where he served as President for a time. He had a love for antique farm equipment and enjoyed working on and restoring antique tractors and cars, specifically Model T's. Art enjoyed watching the freighters go by on the St. Clair River while living in Marysville. He also enjoyed trips to Sault Ste. Marie to watch the freighters go through the Sault Locks.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, Art is survived by one daughter, Amy Kuney; one son, Chad Kuney; two grandchildren, Brianna and Alec Kuney; and one brother, Chuck Kuney. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Clair County Community Mental Health or St. Clair County Farm Museum. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2019