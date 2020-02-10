|
|
Arthur W. Payne
Port Huron - Arthur Wilford Payne, 82, of Port Huron, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.
He was born March 16, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Harry and Rosemary Marie Payne.
Arthur was a graduate of St. Stephen High School and St. Clair County Community College. He earned doctorate degrees from both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. He owned and operated Seekers Show Bar for many years. He was a member of Moose Lodge # 158, Blue Water Aerie # 3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles, Port Huron Host Lions, was President of the Sons of American Legion Charles Hammond Post # 8, and founder of Toys for Kids of St. Clair County since 1993.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Payne; and two sons, Mark and Scott Payne.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Kids of St. Clair County. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020