Artimease Stewart
Port Huron - Artimease Stewart was born to the late Willie and Eula Bankston on January 16, 1942, in Terry, MS.
Artimease grew up in a loving Christian home, from an early age she was taught about God's love and to respect her fellowman. Artimease married Garrett Stewart Jr. in 1965 and moved to Port Huron, MI in 1966.
She loved her family and enjoyed preparing dinner on holidays for family and friends. She was the "Matriarch" of the family providing guidance and inspiration to her siblings and family. She was employed at the Marysville Plastic Co. for 32 years. She loved her church family and was the Church Clerk at Mt. Olive M.B. Church until her departure from this life.
She went to join her heavenly father on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 Children, Andrea (Thomas) Merriweather, Kwon (Patricia) Stewart, and Shandra Stewart all of Port Huron, MI. six Grandchildren, five Great-Grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loving family members.
The family honors the memory of Artimease and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Port Huron Township.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019