Audrey Lois Bugg
Saint Clair - 85, of Saint Clair, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Marysville.
She was born in Barton City, Michigan on April 7, 1934, daughter of the late Nelson and Louetta (Rifenbark) Phinney. Audrey Lois Phinney married Harry "Mike" Bugg on April 24, 1953. Audrey and Mike celebrated 50 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Randy and Greg; and her two brothers, Howard and George Phinney.
Audrey taught herself to crochet, knit and she made hundreds of afghans, hats, mittens, and scarves. She enjoyed having family dinners. Audrey liked cheating at games like Wahoo, baking, making taffy, and gardening. She was an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Audrey was also a 4-H and cub scout leader.
She is survived by Marty Bugg, Andrea and Phil Easterby, Belle Ceasor, Richard Bass, Carrie Bugg, Melissa and Jim Tremp, Marley Easterby and Justin Gardner; she is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Cali, Derrick, Dylan, Jimmy, Kenzie, and Molly; sisters, June Fisher and Mick Cantrell; as well as countless family members and a lifetime of friends.
The family honors the memory of Audrey and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Marysville. In her honor we are displaying the afghans Audrey made instead of flowers.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020