Audrey M. Taylor
Marysville - Audrey Mae Taylor, 92, of Marysville, died Saturday, September 7, 2019.
She was born May 8, 1927 in Birnamwood, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Nora Umland. She married Lawrence Taylor on December 31, 1955. He died June 24, 2013.
Audrey was a graduate of Clintonville High School and a longtime member of Marysville United Methodist Church. She was an avid walker. Audrey and Larry enjoyed traveling, especially bus trips around the United States, and also took a particularly memorable trip to Egypt. She loved dining out weekly with her friends at the Riviera in Marine City and had a fondness for the Marysville Big Boy. Most importantly, Audrey was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Guy Taylor, David (Ann) Taylor, and Matthew (Michele) Taylor; four grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Mitchell, and Madison Taylor; a sister, Nancy Decoursin; several nephews; and many dear friends and wonderful neighbors.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church or Grace Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019