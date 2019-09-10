Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. Taylor


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey M. Taylor Obituary
Audrey M. Taylor

Marysville - Audrey Mae Taylor, 92, of Marysville, died Saturday, September 7, 2019.

She was born May 8, 1927 in Birnamwood, Wisconsin to the late Arthur and Nora Umland. She married Lawrence Taylor on December 31, 1955. He died June 24, 2013.

Audrey was a graduate of Clintonville High School and a longtime member of Marysville United Methodist Church. She was an avid walker. Audrey and Larry enjoyed traveling, especially bus trips around the United States, and also took a particularly memorable trip to Egypt. She loved dining out weekly with her friends at the Riviera in Marine City and had a fondness for the Marysville Big Boy. Most importantly, Audrey was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She is survived by three sons, Guy Taylor, David (Ann) Taylor, and Matthew (Michele) Taylor; four grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Mitchell, and Madison Taylor; a sister, Nancy Decoursin; several nephews; and many dear friends and wonderful neighbors.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church or Grace Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now