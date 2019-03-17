Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. Watson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey M. Watson Obituary
Audrey M. Watson

Fort Gratiot - Audrey Mae Watson, 85, of Fort Gratiot Township, died Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was born April 3, 1933 in Jackson, Kentucky to the late Leonard and Ranie Strong.

Audrey worked for AT&T in Port Huron, retiring after 29 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, American Legion Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose #99.

She enjoyed working on crafts, oil painting, playing euchre and visiting with friends and family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren who are the love of her life. In her former years, she enjoyed traveling having visited 48 states including Hawaii.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Watson; daughter, Deborah (Bill) Young; step-children, Ken (Christine) Watson, Gerard Watson, Paul (Nicole) Watson, Monica Watson, Mary Watson Sugrue, Julianne (Steve) McCalmon and Stacie (Ron) Badley; step daughter-in-law, Joyce Long; grandchildren, Adam Young, Dustin Young and Chelsea Mae Young; several step grandchildren; sister, Bessie Watts; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Joel Edie and William Donaldson; step-daughter, Linda Watson; and siblings, Juanita Wheeler, Sara Noble, Viola Niece, Albert Vard Noble, Henry Noble, Ray Noble, Susie Oreadus Thomas.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Tuesday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Bill, Adam and Dustin Young, Ken Watson Jr., and Gerard and Paul Watson.

Memorials may be made to the Telephone Pioneers of America or St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.

For guestbook and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now