Audrey M. Watson



Fort Gratiot - Audrey Mae Watson, 85, of Fort Gratiot Township, died Friday, March 15, 2019.



She was born April 3, 1933 in Jackson, Kentucky to the late Leonard and Ranie Strong.



Audrey worked for AT&T in Port Huron, retiring after 29 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, American Legion Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose #99.



She enjoyed working on crafts, oil painting, playing euchre and visiting with friends and family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren who are the love of her life. In her former years, she enjoyed traveling having visited 48 states including Hawaii.



Audrey is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Watson; daughter, Deborah (Bill) Young; step-children, Ken (Christine) Watson, Gerard Watson, Paul (Nicole) Watson, Monica Watson, Mary Watson Sugrue, Julianne (Steve) McCalmon and Stacie (Ron) Badley; step daughter-in-law, Joyce Long; grandchildren, Adam Young, Dustin Young and Chelsea Mae Young; several step grandchildren; sister, Bessie Watts; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by husbands, Joel Edie and William Donaldson; step-daughter, Linda Watson; and siblings, Juanita Wheeler, Sara Noble, Viola Niece, Albert Vard Noble, Henry Noble, Ray Noble, Susie Oreadus Thomas.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Tuesday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Pallbearers will be Bill, Adam and Dustin Young, Ken Watson Jr., and Gerard and Paul Watson.



Memorials may be made to the Telephone Pioneers of America or St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.



For guestbook and information, please visit www.karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary