Services
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
For more information about
Audrey Schneider
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the River Parish Holy Cross Church
Marine City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Schneider


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Schneider Obituary
Audrey Schneider

Marine City - Audrey "Audie" A. Schneider entered eternal life on February 15, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1956 to Walter and Cora (Prange) Schneider. For many years Audrey attended Woodland Developmental Center in Marysville and since 1996 has attended River District Community Enterprises program in Marine City. Audrey so enjoyed her time spent with her friends & very caring staff there. After a day spent at program, time at home would always find Audie relaxing in her easy chair & playing amidst her many decks of cards always with music playing all around her…Favorites included Tuesday bowling, singing in the car, Burger King and her annual family birthday celebration at the Riviera.

Audrey was dearly loved and a treasure to so many…

Audrey is survived by her sister, Debbie Langell, with whom she lived with for many years; sister, Sandra Gramer, her alternate care giver for over 25 years as well. She is also survived by her brother - in- law, Bernard Elsholz; niece & nephews, Kay (Bill) Smith, Stephen & Kevin Gramer, Cindy Kramer, Ann (Patrick) Gibson, Lisa Langell; cousins, Glenn Prange & Mary Jo McEachen. Audrey was predeceased by her parents; brother, James & wife (Ruth) Schneider; sister, Jeanne Elsholz; brother-in-law, James Gramer; nephew, Jeff Britz. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary being prayed at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Our Lady of the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, East China Township. Memorials are suggested to Priests for Life, Right to Life of Michigan or St. Vincent dePaul. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.