Audrey Schneider
Marine City - Audrey "Audie" A. Schneider entered eternal life on February 15, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1956 to Walter and Cora (Prange) Schneider. For many years Audrey attended Woodland Developmental Center in Marysville and since 1996 has attended River District Community Enterprises program in Marine City. Audrey so enjoyed her time spent with her friends & very caring staff there. After a day spent at program, time at home would always find Audie relaxing in her easy chair & playing amidst her many decks of cards always with music playing all around her…Favorites included Tuesday bowling, singing in the car, Burger King and her annual family birthday celebration at the Riviera.
Audrey was dearly loved and a treasure to so many…
Audrey is survived by her sister, Debbie Langell, with whom she lived with for many years; sister, Sandra Gramer, her alternate care giver for over 25 years as well. She is also survived by her brother - in- law, Bernard Elsholz; niece & nephews, Kay (Bill) Smith, Stephen & Kevin Gramer, Cindy Kramer, Ann (Patrick) Gibson, Lisa Langell; cousins, Glenn Prange & Mary Jo McEachen. Audrey was predeceased by her parents; brother, James & wife (Ruth) Schneider; sister, Jeanne Elsholz; brother-in-law, James Gramer; nephew, Jeff Britz. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary being prayed at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Our Lady of the River Parish Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, East China Township. Memorials are suggested to Priests for Life, Right to Life of Michigan or St. Vincent dePaul. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019