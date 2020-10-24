Austin David Tilford
Port Huron - It is with great sadness that we address the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Austin.
He was born May 14, 1991 in Royal Oak to his loving parents, David and Nancy Tilford.
Austin was an entrepreneur of LaRo/LaRo Vintage with his passion for shoes and clothing.
Austin was a loving and dedicated dad to his son, Dominic Foster Tilford, who lit up his world. He was a loving son and partner. He touched the lives of everyone he met.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy; his father, David; his son, Dom; and Dominic's mother, Marie Leniczek and family; two sisters, Jodie (Joe) Duda and Kelly (Matt) Schoeger; his forever soulmate, Mikayla Shanks; aunts, uncles, nephews and many friends.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
To honor the legacy of Austin, a GoFundMe Page has been set up to provide a trust fund for his son, Dominic.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com