Averil M. Russell
Port Huron - Mrs. Averil M. Russell, age 99, of Port Huron, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Marwood Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side.
She was born on January 12, 1921, in Plymouth to the late Elmer and Mildred Matts.
Averil married John Russell. He preceded her in death in January 2009.
She was a longtime employee of Prestolite and a member and past president of the May O'Brien VFW Auxiliary.
Averil is survived by her children, Doris Doss, Lyle (Lenora) Stevens, Rosemary Hawley and Glen (Sandra) Stevens along with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 17 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Stevens.
A celebration of Averil's life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to Marwood Nursing and Rehab and please give them a special thank you for taking such good care of our mother.
