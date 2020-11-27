1/1
Averil M. Russell
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Averil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Averil M. Russell

Port Huron - Mrs. Averil M. Russell, age 99, of Port Huron, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Marwood Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side.

She was born on January 12, 1921, in Plymouth to the late Elmer and Mildred Matts.

Averil married John Russell. He preceded her in death in January 2009.

She was a longtime employee of Prestolite and a member and past president of the May O'Brien VFW Auxiliary.

Averil is survived by her children, Doris Doss, Lyle (Lenora) Stevens, Rosemary Hawley and Glen (Sandra) Stevens along with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 17 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Stevens.

A celebration of Averil's life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to Marwood Nursing and Rehab and please give them a special thank you for taking such good care of our mother.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved