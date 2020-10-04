Avis R. Hale
Port Huron Township - Avis Ruth Hale, 90, of Port Huron Township, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was born December 31, 1929 in Jeddo to the late Elmer and Mildred Harrison. She married Laurence Henry Hale Jr. on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2012 after 64 years of marriage.
Avis graduated from Yale High School and was employed with the Port Huron Area School District for 25 years. She was a long-time member of North Street United Methodist Church where she served in many offices. She was secretary of Blue Water Cluster Churches and past President of the Port Huron District United Methodist Women, Church Women United of St. Clair County, and the Twin Mothers Club. She also was a member of the Retired State Employees union.
Avis was very active her entire life, playing volleyball, softball, bowling, ocean cruising, roller skating, fishing, camping, and hiking. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, watching TV, especially Tiger games and spending time by the water. Her sense of adventure took her to 15 countries and 49 states.
She is survived by five children, Cathy (David) Kota, Laurence (Janet) Hale III, Garry (Sheree') Hale, Joan (Doug) Huston and Robert (Carolyn) Hale; grandsons, Thomas (Lydia) Kota, Matthew Kota, Travis (Danielle) Hale, Nathan Hale, Jordan (Belinda) Hale, Timothy (Hayley) Davis, Clayton Huston and Robert Dingman; granddaughters, Tara (Kyle) Coffindaffer, Isabella Huston, Alisha Hale and Marialana (Dan) Beckett; great grandchildren, Sophie and Oliver Kota, Tyler, Ethan and Aylee Coffindaffer, Korbyn and Ezekyl Kota, Alana Gilbert, Olivia, Noah, Grayson and Austin Hale, MacKenzie Beckett, Bryce Davis, Parker and Tanner Dingman and Kasey and Landry Ross; brother, Ronald J. Harrison; sister, Aleitha Johnson; and a special friend and his family, George Schneidler. She was preceded in death by a son, William Kenneth Hale; great grandson, Lucas Coffindaffer; brothers, Orville, Cecil, Keith and Wendell Harrison; and sister, Wylla Courtney.
Visitation will be from 2-9 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Private services for the family will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 in North Street United Methodist Church. The Reverend David Reed will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Tom and Matt Kota, Timothy Davis, Travis and Nathan Hale, Clay Huston, Robert Dingman and Kyle Coffindaffer.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Street United Methodist Church or Blue Water Hospice.
