|
|
Barbara A. (Simonson) Neitzke
St. Clair - Barbara Ann (Simonson) Neitzke, 75, of St. Clair, passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was born June 23, 1944 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Arnold and Rhena Simonson.
Barbara married Jerome Neitzke on September 15, 1962 and together they spent the next 57 years raising their family, along with running the family business, Michigan Turfpro Inc.
Family was Barbara's passion. She was a loving, compassionate, and dedicated mother and wife. Barbara worked tirelessly, ensuring her family had an enriched and loving home; from her home-cooked meals, hand-sewn clothes, spending time at their cabin up north, and all the numerous special projects and touches she put on things for each of her family members and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Jerome Neitzke; three children, Randal (Mary) Neitzke, Darrin (Diana) Neitzke; and Michelle MacPherson; nine beloved grandchildren; six beloved great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019