It's been eleven years since you passed away. the moment that you died, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other died with you. theres not a moment that the thought of you dosen't bring a tear to my eye. Remembering you is so easy, I do it all the time. But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain; Life has gone on without you, but it will never be the same. Loved and missed by your husband, dogs and family.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2019