Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Sweeney In Memoriam
It's been eleven years since you passed away. the moment that you died, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other died with you. theres not a moment that the thought of you dosen't bring a tear to my eye. Remembering you is so easy, I do it all the time. But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain; Life has gone on without you, but it will never be the same. Loved and missed by your husband, dogs and family.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.